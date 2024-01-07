Which basketball team is on top of the Pac-12? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 28-3

12-3 | 28-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 92-73 vs Utah

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Washington State

@ Washington State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Utah

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-7

11-4 | 24-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 92-73 vs Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 23-8

11-4 | 23-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: L 76-73 vs Arizona State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal

@ Cal Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Washington

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 22-9

9-6 | 22-9 Odds to Win Pac-12: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 79-72 vs Oregon State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona State

Arizona State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Oregon

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 21-10

12-3 | 21-10 Odds to Win Pac-12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: W 89-84 vs Washington State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 15-16

8-7 | 15-16 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 93-79 vs Stanford

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Washington State

Washington State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Washington State

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-5 | 17-14 Odds to Win Pac-12: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 89-84 vs Oregon

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Stanford

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-7 | 15-15 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th

34th Last Game: L 93-79 vs USC

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Arizona State

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

10-5 | 17-14 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: W 76-73 vs Colorado

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. UCLA

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 7-23

6-9 | 7-23 Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 66-57 vs Cal

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 7-24

5-10 | 7-24 Odds to Win Pac-12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 66-57 vs UCLA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado

Colorado Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 8-22

9-6 | 8-22 Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: L 79-72 vs Washington

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game