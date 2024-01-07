Sunday's game between the No. 7 LSU Tigers (14-1) and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 70-67 based on our computer prediction, with LSU coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 7.

The Rebels won their most recent matchup 55-45 against Alabama on Thursday.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Rebels claimed a 55-45 win against Alabama. The Tigers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 92-72 victory against Missouri. Madison Scott scored a team-leading 12 points for the Rebels in the victory. In the Tigers' win, Aneesah Morrow led the team with 25 points (adding 10 rebounds and zero assists).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 70, Ole Miss 67

Top 25 Predictions

Ole Miss Schedule Analysis

Against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Rebels captured their signature win of the season on January 4, a 55-45 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Rebels are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

Ole Miss has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ole Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

55-45 on the road over Alabama (No. 33) on January 4

60-49 over Michigan (No. 44) on November 20

56-47 over Arizona (No. 51) on November 19

80-63 at home over Temple (No. 125) on November 15

62-47 on the road over UAPB (No. 168) on December 21

LSU Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Tigers registered their best win of the season, an 82-64 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.

The Tigers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

LSU has tied for the second-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (nine).

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30

76-73 over Virginia (No. 76) on November 25

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on January 4

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 130) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 144) on November 17

Ole Miss Leaders

Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%

10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG%

5.4 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 50.8 FG% Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28)

18.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.6 FG%, 10.7 3PT% (3-for-28) Angel Reese: 19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG%

19.7 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 STL, 53.5 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Mikaylah Williams: 16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72)

16.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.3 FG%, 43.1 3PT% (31-for-72) Hailey Van Lith: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 14.7 points per game (scoring 67.1 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball while giving up 52.4 per outing to rank 14th in college basketball) and have a +207 scoring differential overall.

The Rebels are putting up 73.9 points per game this season at home, which is 13.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (60.0).

In home games, Ole Miss is allowing 7.1 more points per game (55.6) than when playing on the road (48.5).

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +530 scoring differential, topping opponents by 35.4 points per game. They're putting up 94.9 points per game, first in college basketball, and are allowing 59.5 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball.

In their previous 10 games, the Tigers are tallying 94.2 points per game, compared to their season average of 94.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.