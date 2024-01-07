Nikola Jokic and Cade Cunningham are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the Detroit Pistons square off at Ball Arena on Sunday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -102) 0.5 (Over: -143)

The 26.1 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (26.5).

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (11.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Sunday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 16.5-point prop bet for Michael Porter Jr. on Sunday is 0.3 higher than his scoring average on the season (16.2).

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +138)

The 15.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Sunday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.8 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (6.5).

Gordon has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +140)

Cunningham is averaging 23.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 less than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

Cunningham averages 7.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

