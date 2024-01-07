The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) after losing 17 straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

In games Denver shoots better than 49.1% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 17th.

The Nuggets score 6.6 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Pistons allow (122.3).

When Denver totals more than 122.3 points, it is 11-0.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 119.9 points per game at home, compared to 111.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

In home games, Denver is surrendering 0.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than away from home (110.7).

In home games, the Nuggets are averaging two more three-pointers per game (12.9) than in road games (10.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (36%).

Nuggets Injuries