How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) after losing 17 straight road games.
The Detroit Pistons (3-32) will visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) after losing 17 straight road games.
Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Pistons Prediction
|Nuggets vs Pistons Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- In games Denver shoots better than 49.1% from the field, it is 17-2 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 17th.
- The Nuggets score 6.6 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Pistons allow (122.3).
- When Denver totals more than 122.3 points, it is 11-0.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets average 119.9 points per game at home, compared to 111.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- In home games, Denver is surrendering 0.3 fewer points per game (110.4) than away from home (110.7).
- In home games, the Nuggets are averaging two more three-pointers per game (12.9) than in road games (10.9). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to in road games (36%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Julian Strawther
|Out
|Knee
