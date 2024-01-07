The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (25-12) heading into their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (3-32) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets head into this game after a 122-120 loss to the Magic on Friday. In the Nuggets' loss, Nikola Jokic led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding four rebounds and eight assists).

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Julian Strawther SG Out Knee 5.9 1.5 1.1

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Isaiah Stewart: Out (Toe), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSDET

