The Detroit Pistons (3-32) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and BSDET. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -16.5 237.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 37 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points 11 times.

The average total in Denver's games this season is 226.2, 11.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 16-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 23, or 69.7%, of those games.

Denver has played as a favorite of -2000 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 95.2% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Pistons Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 11 29.7% 115.7 227.1 110.6 232.9 226.1 Pistons 15 42.9% 111.4 227.1 122.3 232.9 228.4

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and seven times in 19 road games.

The 115.7 points per game the Nuggets average are 6.6 fewer points than the Pistons allow (122.3).

Denver is 9-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 122.3 points.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nuggets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-21 1-0 16-21 Pistons 14-21 1-1 22-13

Nuggets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Nuggets Pistons 115.7 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 9-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-11 11-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-17 110.6 Points Allowed (PG) 122.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 11-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 17-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-7

