When the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Lil'Jordan Humphrey hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Lil'Jordan Humphrey score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Humphrey has caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 162 yards and three scores, averaging 16.2 yards per game.

Humphrey has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 11 1 Week 2 Commanders 2 1 4 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 11 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 12 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1 1 12 0 Week 15 @Lions 4 3 16 1 Week 17 Chargers 4 2 69 1

