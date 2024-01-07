Will Jerry Jeudy hit paydirt when the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has 51 grabs for 679 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 81 times, and puts up 45.3 yards per contest.

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of 15 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 14 @Chargers 6 2 16 0 Week 15 @Lions 7 3 74 0 Week 16 Patriots 5 3 44 0 Week 17 Chargers 6 3 54 0

