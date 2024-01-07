Jerry Jeudy has a tough matchup when his Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Raiders give up 210.8 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Jeudy has caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 679 yards and one score. He averages 45.3 yards per game.

Jeudy vs. the Raiders

Jeudy vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 56.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 56.5 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to 20 opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is allowing 210.8 yards per contest this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Raiders have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 20 this season (1.3 per game).

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 15 games this year.

Jeudy has received 16.9% of his team's 479 passing attempts this season (81 targets).

He is averaging 8.4 yards per target (43rd in league play), averaging 679 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

In one of 15 games this year, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (2.9%).

With 10 red zone targets, Jeudy has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

