The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Williams has rushed for a team-leading 742 yards on 208 attempts (49.5 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Williams also has 40 catches for 185 yards (12.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Williams has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0 Week 12 Browns 18 65 0 3 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 13 46 0 3 24 0 Week 14 @Chargers 17 66 1 3 25 0 Week 15 @Lions 12 27 0 2 -7 0 Week 16 Patriots 11 24 1 3 -5 0 Week 17 Chargers 15 41 0 3 17 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.