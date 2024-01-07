Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 22nd-ranked run defense in Week 18, with kickoff at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams has rushed for a team-high 742 yards on 208 carries (49.5 ypg), including two rushing TDs. Williams has recorded 185 yards on 40 receptions (12.3 ypg) and two receiving TDs.

Williams vs. the Raiders

Williams vs the Raiders (since 2021): 4 GP / 36.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 36.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Raiders have let two opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The 122.9 rushing yards per game allowed by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

The Raiders' defense is ranked 16th in the league with 14 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Javonte Williams Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (46.7%) out of 15 opportunities.

The Broncos, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.6% of the time while running 47.4%.

His team has attempted 431 rushes this season. He's taken 208 of those carries (48.3%).

Williams has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored four of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (11.8%).

He has 36 red zone rushing carries (50.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Javonte Williams Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in seven of 15 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Williams has received 10.2% of his team's 479 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He is averaging 3.8 yards per target (140th in league play), picking up 185 yards on 49 passes thrown his way.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

With two red zone targets, Williams has been on the receiving end of 2.7% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 12/31/2023 Week 17 15 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/24/2023 Week 16 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / -7 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

