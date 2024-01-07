In the Week 18 game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jaleel McLaughlin find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has 404 yards on 72 carries (25.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

McLaughlin also has 160 receiving yards (10 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.

McLaughlin has one rushing TD in 16 games.

In two of 16 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0 Week 12 Browns 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 15 0 2 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 5 25 0 1 7 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 2 0 2 16 0 Week 16 Patriots 6 37 0 4 30 0 Week 17 Chargers 8 44 0 3 18 0

