When the Denver Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, Courtland Sutton will face a Raiders pass defense featuring Robert Spillane. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 131.0 8.7 26 81 7.09

Courtland Sutton vs. Robert Spillane Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton has hauled in 770 receiving yards on 58 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring 10 touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Denver's passing offense has been struggling this season, as it ranks seventh-last in the league with 3,024 passing yards (189.0 per game).

When it comes to total offense, the Broncos rank 17th in the NFL in points scored (21.4 per game) and 26th in total yards (299.1 per game).

Denver is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 29.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Broncos are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 74 total red-zone pass attempts (50.7% red-zone pass rate).

Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense

Robert Spillane has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 136 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Las Vegas has given up the 10th-fewest in the NFL, 3,372 (210.8 per game).

The Raiders' points-against average on defense is eighth-best in the NFL, at 19.8 per game.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 20 players this season.

Courtland Sutton vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Robert Spillane Rec. Targets 86 49 Def. Targets Receptions 58 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 35 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 770 136 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 51.3 8.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 155 7.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 3 Interceptions

