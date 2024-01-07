Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 210.8 per game.

Sutton has grabbed 58 balls (on 86 targets) for a team-high 770 yards (51.3 per game) and 10 scores this season.

Sutton vs. the Raiders

Sutton vs the Raiders (since 2021): 5 GP / 58.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 58.2 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 20 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 210.8 passing yards the Raiders allow per contest makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Raiders have totaled 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 10th in the NFL in that category.

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in 10 of 15 games this year.

Sutton has been targeted on 86 of his team's 479 passing attempts this season (18.0% target share).

He has been targeted 86 times, averaging 9.0 yards per target (30th in NFL).

Sutton has a touchdown catch in 10 of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (29.4% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

With 16 red zone targets, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/24/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

