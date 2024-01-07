Courtland Sutton was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Sutton's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Sutton has been targeted 86 times and has 58 catches for 770 yards (13.3 per reception) and 10 TDs.

Courtland Sutton Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Broncos have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Chris Manhertz (DNP/illness): 2 Rec; 16 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Sutton 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 86 58 770 155 10 13.3

Sutton Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1 Week 15 @Lions 6 5 71 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0

