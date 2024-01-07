Corey Conners will compete at the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua, taking place from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Corey Conners at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Conners Odds to Win: +6000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Corey Conners Insights

Conners has finished under par 11 times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in three of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Conners has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

Conners has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Conners will attempt to make the cut for the eighth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 24 -7 277 1 17 1 5 $5.6M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Conners' past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 all two times, and his average finish has been 19th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Conners finished 18th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 73 that registers at 7,596 yards, 595 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The courses that Conners has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,306 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Conners' Last Time Out

Conners was in the 30th percentile on par 3s at The RSM Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 79th percentile on par 4s at The RSM Classic, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 46 holes.

Conners shot better than 47% of the golfers at The RSM Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.6 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Conners shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, Conners had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

Conners' 11 birdies or better on par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the field average of 7.1.

In that last outing, Conners had a bogey or worse on three of 46 par-4s (the field averaged 3.4).

Conners ended The RSM Classic registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 10 par-5s.

On the 10 par-5s at The RSM Classic, Conners recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

