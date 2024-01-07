Collin Morikawa is in the field from January 4-7 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua in Kapalua, Hawaii, taking on a par-73, 7,596-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Collin Morikawa at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1200 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Morikawa Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Collin Morikawa Insights

Morikawa has finished below par on 14 occasions, completed his day without a bogey five times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in four of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in seven rounds and the top 10 on 10 occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round nine times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Morikawa has finished atop the leaderboard once and has three top-10 finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Morikawa finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average five times.

This week Morikawa looks for his fourth straight top-10 finish.

Morikawa has qualified for the weekend five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 13 -9 275 1 15 4 8 $9.3M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

In Morikawa's previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 every time, including two top-five finishes. His average finish has been fifth.

Morikawa made the cut in each of his last four attempts at this event.

Morikawa finished second in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,001 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,596-yard length for this event.

Plantation Course at Kapalua has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Morikawa has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,347 yards, 249 yards shorter than the 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Morikawa's Last Time Out

Morikawa was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Hero World Challenge, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Hero World Challenge ranked in the 53rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Hero World Challenge, Morikawa was better than 79% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Morikawa carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge (the other participants averaged four).

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Morikawa recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (3.1).

Morikawa's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were more than the tournament average of 7.5.

At that last outing, Morikawa had a bogey or worse on six of 32 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Morikawa ended the Hero World Challenge with a birdie or better on 11 of the 20 par-5s, bettering the field average of 9.5.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Morikawa had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 2.4.

