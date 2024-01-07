Will Chris Manhertz Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Manhertz did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Manhertz's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Chris Manhertz and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Manhertz has been targeted four times and has two catches for 16 yards (8.0 per reception) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Manhertz's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Broncos have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Courtland Sutton (LP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs
- Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for Bryce Young
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Rakim Jarrett
- Click Here for Baker Mayfield
Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Manhertz 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|16
|10
|0
|8.0
Manhertz Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|1
|6
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.