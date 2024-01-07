Chris Manhertz did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos have a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Looking for Manhertz's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Manhertz has been targeted four times and has two catches for 16 yards (8.0 per reception) and zero TDs.

Chris Manhertz Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Broncos have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Courtland Sutton (LP/concussion): 58 Rec; 770 Rec Yds; 10 Rec TDs Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 21 Rec; 361 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 18 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Manhertz 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 16 10 0 8.0

Manhertz Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 10 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 6 0

