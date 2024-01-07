AFC West opponents meet when the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) and the Denver Broncos (8-8) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders and Broncos betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 3 37 -160 +130

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have combined with their opponents to score more than 37 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Denver's games this year have had a 43.8-point total on average, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread six times in 16 games with a set spread.

This season, the Broncos have been the underdog eight times and won four of those games.

Denver is 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas' games this year have an average total of 42, five more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders are 9-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Raiders have won four of their six games as moneyline favorites this season (66.7%).

Las Vegas has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Raiders vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 19.1 25 19.8 8 42 9 16 Broncos 21.4 17 24.1 26 43.8 10 16

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Over its past three games, Denver has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Broncos have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

On offense, the Broncos are worse in division games (17.6 points per game) than overall (21.4). But on defense they are better (12.2 points conceded per game) than overall (24.1).

The Raiders have a -12-point scoring differential on the season (-0.7 per game). The Broncos also have been outscored by opponents this year (43 total points, 2.7 per game).

Raiders

Las Vegas is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall in its last three games.

In its past three games, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.

The Raiders are scoring 26.8 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 1.4 more points per game than their overall season average (19.1 points per game). However, on defense, they are surrendering more points per game in divisional games (21.2) compared to their overall season average (19.8).

The Raiders have a -12-point scoring differential on the season (-0.7 per game). The Broncos also have been outscored by opponents this year (43 total points, 2.7 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 41.1 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.2 26.4 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 3-4 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-0 2-4

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 40.3 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 21.6 25.4 ATS Record 9-6-1 5-2-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 2-6-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

