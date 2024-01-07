Broncos vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Denver Broncos (8-8) are listed as small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 38 points.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-2.5)
|38
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-2.5)
|38.5
|-156
|+132
Denver vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Denver has beaten the spread six times in 16 games.
- The Broncos have an ATS record of 3-4 as 2.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Of 16 Denver games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.
- Las Vegas has a 9-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have an ATS record of 3-2 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- Las Vegas games have gone over the point total on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).
