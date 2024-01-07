The Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) host an AFC West clash against the Denver Broncos (8-8) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Broncos Insights

This year the Broncos rack up just 1.6 more points per game (21.4) than the Raiders give up (19.8).

The Broncos average 34.6 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Raiders allow per outing (333.7).

This year Denver runs for 12.8 fewer yards per game (110.1) than Las Vegas allows (122.9).

The Broncos have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Raiders.

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored away from home (20.1) is lower than their overall average (21.4). But their average points conceded on the road (30) is higher than overall (24.1).

The Broncos accumulate 294.6 yards per game on the road (4.5 less than their overall average), and concede 434.1 on the road (62.6 more than overall).

Denver racks up 193.1 passing yards per game away from home (4.1 more than its overall average), and concedes 268.6 in road games (34.7 more than overall).

The Broncos' average yards rushing in road games (101.4) is lower than their overall average (110.1). But their average yards conceded on the road (165.6) is higher than overall (137.6).

On the road, the Broncos convert 36.6% of third downs and allow 33.8% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (37%), and more than they allow (31.7%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/16/2023 at Detroit L 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England L 26-23 NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles W 16-9 CBS 1/7/2024 at Las Vegas - FOX

