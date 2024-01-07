Entering this week's action, the Denver Broncos (8-8) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) on Sunday, January 7 at Allegiant Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

The Broncos are coming off of a 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders head into this matchup after a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their most recent game.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Josey Jewell LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Baron Browning OLB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Mike McGlinchey OT Ribs Out Riley Dixon P Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Mitchell Fraboni LS Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Purcell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Manhertz TE Illness Out Marvin Mims WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Out Thayer Munford OT Knee Doubtful Jermaine Eluemunor OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Andre James C Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Facyson CB Illness Questionable Malcolm Koonce DE Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Jakob Johnson FB Back Questionable Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos rank 26th in total yards per game (299.1), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 371.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Broncos rank 17th in the NFL with 21.4 points per contest on offense, and they rank 25th with 24.1 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

In terms of passing, the Broncos rank 25th in the NFL (189 passing yards per game) and 23rd on defense (233.9 passing yards allowed per contest).

Denver has been struggling to stop the run, ranking second-worst with 137.6 rushing yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 110.1 rushing yards per contest (17th-ranked).

The Broncos have a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-155), Broncos (+130)

Raiders (-155), Broncos (+130) Total: 37 points

