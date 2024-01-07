Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Big Sky Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Sky this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Weber State
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: W 83-78 vs Oral Roberts
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Montana
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: W 82-63 vs South Dakota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 160th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th
- Last Game: W 91-83 vs North Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Idaho
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 220th
- Last Game: W 86-82 vs Denver
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Portland State
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
- Last Game: L 83-67 vs UMKC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Idaho
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: L 75-67 vs St. Thomas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 7-8 | Projected Record: 12-20
- Overall Rank: 284th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: W 74-73 vs North Dakota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Idaho State
- Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th
- Last Game: W 63-62 vs Omaha
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Portland State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Montana State
- Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: L 89-61 vs South Dakota State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
- Last Game: L 63-50 vs St. Thomas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.