When Adam Trautman suits up for the Denver Broncos in their Week 18 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Trautman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Broncos vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Adam Trautman score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Trautman's stat line shows 21 receptions for 183 yards and three scores. He averages 12.2 yards receiving per game.

Trautman has a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Adam Trautman Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 5 34 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jets 5 4 26 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 2 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bills 2 2 15 0 Week 11 Vikings 2 2 33 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 8 1 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 6 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 19 1 Week 15 @Lions 3 1 24 0 Week 16 Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Chargers 2 1 9 0

Rep Adam Trautman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.