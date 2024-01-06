The Colorado Avalanche, Valeri Nichushkin included, will meet the Florida Panthers on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Nichushkin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin has averaged 20:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

In Nichushkin's 37 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 26 of 37 games this year, Nichushkin has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Nichushkin has an assist in 15 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Nichushkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Nichushkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 37 Games 2 38 Points 0 19 Goals 0 19 Assists 0

