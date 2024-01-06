Teller County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:49 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Teller County, Colorado today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Teller County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cripple Creek-Victor High School at Nederland Middle-Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Nederland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland Park High School at La Junta High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: La Junta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratton High School at Briggsdale High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Stratton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
