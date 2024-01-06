Saturday's contest features the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) clashing at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-69 victory for Mississippi State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina is 8-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Mississippi State's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Gamecocks are 4-7-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. South Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball while allowing 63.1 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina grabs 37.1 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

South Carolina makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.9).

The Gamecocks' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 46th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 75th in college basketball.

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball play).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game, 159th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

The 40.2 rebounds per game Mississippi State accumulates rank 49th in the country, 8.4 more than the 31.8 its opponents record.

Mississippi State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents.

Mississippi State forces 12.5 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (223rd in college basketball).

