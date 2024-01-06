Pueblo County, Colorado has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pueblo County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sierra High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on January 6

11:30 AM MT on January 6 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo Central High School at Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6

1:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Evergreen High School at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6

1:30 PM MT on January 6 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arapahoe High School at Pueblo South High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6

2:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Dolores Huerta Preparatory at Limon High School