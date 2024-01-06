The Denver Pioneers (3-8) play the Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. This contest will begin at 4:00 PM ET.

Northern Colorado vs. Denver Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Delaynie Byrne: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Simental: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Denver Players to Watch

Emma Smith: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK

