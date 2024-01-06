How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Denver on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Denver Pioneers (10-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- This season, the Bears have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Pioneers' opponents have made.
- In games Northern Colorado shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Pioneers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 221st.
- The 79.6 points per game the Bears record are just 1.7 more points than the Pioneers give up (77.9).
- Northern Colorado has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 77.9 points.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Northern Colorado puts up 79.8 points per game at home, compared to 81.7 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Bears give up 69.8 points per game in home games this season, compared to 84.5 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Northern Colorado has played better when playing at home this season, making 8.8 per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.1% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.8% mark away from home.
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 83-79
|Clune Arena
|12/30/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 92-77
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/3/2024
|@ North Dakota
|W 97-87
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/6/2024
|Denver
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
