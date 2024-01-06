What are Northern Colorado's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Northern Colorado ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 243

Northern Colorado's best wins

Northern Colorado's signature victory this season came against the Omaha Mavericks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 329) in the RPI. Northern Colorado secured the 82-70 win on the road on November 17. Hannah Simental was the leading scorer in the signature win over Omaha, posting 23 points with two rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

75-57 on the road over Utah State (No. 338/RPI) on December 16

59-56 at home over Denver (No. 341/RPI) on January 6

Northern Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Northern Colorado has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Northern Colorado gets the 240th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Bears' 17 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing No. Colorado's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northern Colorado's next game

Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears vs. Montana Grizzlies

Northern Colorado Bears vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

