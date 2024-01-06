On Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Logan O'Connor going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

  • O'Connor has scored in five of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • O'Connor has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.6% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Stars 1 0 1 11:39 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 13:05 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

