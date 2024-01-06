Lake County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:49 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Lake County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lake County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denver School of Science and Technology at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Leadville, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.