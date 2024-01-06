Saturday's game at Allen Fieldhouse has the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 77-72 win for Kansas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas' record against the spread this season is 4-7-0, and TCU's is 7-6-0. The Jayhawks are 4-7-0 and the Horned Frogs are 6-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 contests, while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and are allowing 65.3 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 38.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 84th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33 per contest.

Kansas hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Jayhawks rank 59th in college basketball with 101 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 82.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (196th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (238th in college basketball).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs have a +251 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.3 points per game. They're putting up 85.8 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.5 per outing to rank 83rd in college basketball.

TCU is 49th in the country at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's 9.4 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

TCU knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (214th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc.

TCU wins the turnover battle by 3.7 per game, committing 12.5 (257th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.2.

