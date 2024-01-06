The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Wildcats have taken four games in a row.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
  • The Gators record 12.9 more points per game (86.3) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).
  • Florida has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
  • Kentucky is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at third.
  • The Wildcats score an average of 91.1 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up to opponents.
  • When Kentucky allows fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-1.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida scored 75.9 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 64.9 points per contest.
  • The Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.9).
  • At home, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in away games (5.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.4.
  • The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Kentucky made fewer 3-pointers away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville W 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State W 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/9/2024 Missouri - Rupp Arena
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

