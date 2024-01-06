Saturday's contest between the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-80, with Florida taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.3)

Florida (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Kentucky is 8-4-0. The Gators have a 10-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 9-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators average 86.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per contest (248th in college basketball). They have a +164 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Florida pulls down 45.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 34.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.9 boards per game.

Florida knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Gators average 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (86th in college basketball), and allow 85.2 points per 100 possessions (73rd in college basketball).

Florida has committed 13.2 turnovers per game (297th in college basketball action), 1.7 more than the 11.5 it forces on average (227th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 17.7 points per game (posting 91.1 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and giving up 73.4 per contest, 238th in college basketball) and have a +212 scoring differential.

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It grabs 38.3 rebounds per game (108th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5.

Kentucky makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (12th in college basketball) while shooting 41.6% from deep (second-best in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 31.2%.

Kentucky has committed 4.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (16th in college basketball) while forcing 13.9 (58th in college basketball).

