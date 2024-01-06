El Paso County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In El Paso County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pueblo Central High School at Fountain-Fort Carson High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canon City High School at Falcon High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Falcon, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis-Palmer High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Pikes Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center High School at Peyton High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Peyton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Calhan High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Calhan, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis-Palmer High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- Conference: Pikes Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
