In El Paso County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sierra High School at Pueblo County High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on January 6
  • Location: Pueblo, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo Central High School at Fountain-Fort Carson High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6
  • Location: Pueblo, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canon City High School at Falcon High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
  • Location: Falcon, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewis-Palmer High School at Vista Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6
  • Location: Colorado Springs, CO
  • Conference: Pikes Peak
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Center High School at Peyton High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on January 6
  • Location: Peyton, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Calhan High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 6
  • Location: Calhan, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

