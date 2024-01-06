In El Paso County, Colorado, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sierra High School at Pueblo County High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on January 6

11:30 AM MT on January 6 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pueblo Central High School at Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6

1:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Canon City High School at Falcon High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6

1:30 PM MT on January 6 Location: Falcon, CO

Falcon, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewis-Palmer High School at Vista Ridge High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on January 6

1:30 PM MT on January 6 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO Conference: Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Center High School at Peyton High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on January 6

4:30 PM MT on January 6 Location: Peyton, CO

Peyton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Calhan High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 6

5:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Calhan, CO

Calhan, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewis-Palmer High School at Vista Ridge High School