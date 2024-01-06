The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) are favored (-3.5) to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Pioneers (10-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 166.5.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado -3.5 166.5

Pioneers Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 166.5 points in six of 11 outings.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 162.9 points, 3.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Denver has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Denver has won in one of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Pioneers have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Colorado 3 27.3% 79.6 164.7 77.8 155.7 148.3 Denver 6 54.5% 85.1 164.7 77.9 155.7 152

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

The Pioneers put up 7.3 more points per game (85.1) than the Bears allow (77.8).

When it scores more than 77.8 points, Denver is 4-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Colorado 5-6-0 1-2 8-3-0 Denver 6-5-0 3-2 8-3-0

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Home/Away Splits

Northern Colorado Denver 4-1 Home Record 6-1 2-4 Away Record 3-4 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.4 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.4 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

