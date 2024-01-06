The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6) play the Denver Pioneers (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 airing on ESPN+.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Saint Thomas: 18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 126th 76.9 Points Scored 83.5 33rd 312th 77.1 Points Allowed 76.5 302nd 208th 36.2 Rebounds 39.4 71st 247th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 100th 8.4 3pt Made 7.8 148th 179th 13.5 Assists 13.2 210th 244th 12.5 Turnovers 8.9 10th

