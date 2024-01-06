What are Denver's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Denver ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 1-1 NR NR 225

Denver's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Denver beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in a 71-61 win on November 26. The leading scorer against Texas A&M-Commerce was Touko Tainamo, who posted 23 points with 11 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

91-85 over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on November 15

67-65 on the road over Idaho (No. 291/RPI) on November 29

95-80 on the road over Omaha (No. 308/RPI) on December 29

97-76 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on November 9

95-82 at home over Idaho State (No. 345/RPI) on January 3

Denver's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Denver has the 228th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Pioneers have 14 games left on the schedule, with four contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Denver's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Denver's next game

Matchup: Denver Pioneers vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Denver Pioneers vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: Summit League Network

