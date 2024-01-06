Denver County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Denver County, Colorado and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northfield High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver School of Science and Technology at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Leadville, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Dakota Ridge High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stargate Charter School at Regis Groff
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.