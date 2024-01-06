The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado -3.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points nine times.

Colorado has an average total of 152.6 in its outings this year, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Buffaloes are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Colorado has been listed as the favorite in eight games and won them all.

The Buffaloes have been at least a -155 moneyline favorite eight times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 60.8% chance to win.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 9 75% 81.8 150.7 70.9 140.7 149 Arizona State 5 35.7% 68.9 150.7 69.8 140.7 142.6

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

Colorado compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 81.8 points per game the Buffaloes average are 12 more points than the Sun Devils allow (69.8).

Colorado is 7-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 7-5-0 6-3 7-5-0 Arizona State 6-8-0 3-4 6-8-0

Colorado vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Arizona State 13-5 Home Record 10-5 2-9 Away Record 7-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

