The Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) bring a 12-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC), winners of four straight. The Rams are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The over/under is 150.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colorado State vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah State -1.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State has combined with its opponent to score more than 150.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Colorado State has a 152.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.

Colorado State is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

Colorado State sports an 8-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of Utah State.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 4 36.4% 81.8 165.9 65.3 133.5 143.1 Colorado State 5 45.5% 84.1 165.9 68.2 133.5 150.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

The Aggies' record against the spread in MWC games last year was 13-8-0.

The Rams' 84.1 points per game are 18.8 more points than the 65.3 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Colorado State is 8-2 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colorado State vs. Utah State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 5-6-0 5-5 8-3-0 Colorado State 8-3-0 1-0 5-6-0

Colorado State vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State Colorado State 14-2 Home Record 9-7 6-4 Away Record 4-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.