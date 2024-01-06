The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC team, the Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via MW Network.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nique Clifford: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Joel Scott: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Patrick Cartier: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Palmer: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 17.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

Darius Brown II: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mason Falslev: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ian Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Josh Uduje: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado State vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 52nd 81.3 Points Scored 82.9 42nd 65th 65.7 Points Allowed 68.8 122nd 101st 38.5 Rebounds 31.8 343rd 163rd 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.1 355th 295th 6.2 3pt Made 8.3 108th 22nd 17.8 Assists 20.2 6th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 9.8 42nd

