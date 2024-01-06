Colorado State vs. Utah State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) carry a 12-game win streak into a home contest against the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Colorado State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
Colorado State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Colorado State has compiled a 9-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Rams have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Utah State is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- A total of eight out of the Aggies' 12 games this season have hit the over.
