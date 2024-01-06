How to Watch Colorado State vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) bring a 12-game winning streak into a home contest with the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC), winners of four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams have shot at a 53.0% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
- This season, Colorado State has a 13-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.
- The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 349th.
- The Rams score 18.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Aggies allow (65.3).
- Colorado State is 13-0 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 63.3.
- The Rams allowed more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- Colorado State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|W 76-68
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|1/16/2024
|Boise State
|-
|Moby Arena
