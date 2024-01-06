The Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) bring a 12-game winning streak into a home contest with the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC), winners of four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • TV: MW Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

  • The Rams have shot at a 53.0% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.
  • This season, Colorado State has a 13-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 349th.
  • The Rams score 18.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Aggies allow (65.3).
  • Colorado State is 13-0 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 63.3.
  • The Rams allowed more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • Colorado State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ Loyola Marymount W 76-67 Gersten Pavilion
12/29/2023 Adams State W 106-61 Moby Arena
1/2/2024 New Mexico W 76-68 Moby Arena
1/6/2024 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
1/9/2024 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
1/16/2024 Boise State - Moby Arena

