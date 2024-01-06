What are Colorado State's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Colorado State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-2 NR NR 109

Colorado State's best wins

Against the Montana Grizzlies on December 9, Colorado State picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 78-69 road victory. Against Montana, McKenna Hofschild led the team by amassing 36 points to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

69-63 over UC Irvine (No. 137/RPI) on December 16

69-49 at home over Le Moyne (No. 141/RPI) on November 6

93-61 at home over High Point (No. 227/RPI) on December 5

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 244/RPI) on November 26

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 264/RPI) on November 30

Colorado State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Schedule insights

Colorado State gets the 174th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Rams' 16 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Colorado St's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Colorado State's next game

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Colorado State Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

