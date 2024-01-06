For bracketology analysis on Colorado State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Colorado State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Colorado State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 1-1 13 14 8

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State's best wins

Colorado State defeated the New Mexico Lobos (No. 26 in the RPI) in a 76-68 win on January 2 -- its signature win of the season. The leading scorer against New Mexico was Isaiah Stevens, who compiled 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

88-83 at home over Colorado (No. 35/RPI) on November 29

69-48 over Creighton (No. 42/RPI) on November 23

86-81 over Washington (No. 53/RPI) on December 2

86-74 over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on November 22

81-73 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 87/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Colorado State has two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Rams are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

According to the RPI, Colorado State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Colorado State has to face the 10th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rams' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.

Of Colorado St's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colorado State's next game

Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams

Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV Channel: MW Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.