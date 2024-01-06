If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Colorado and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Colorado ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 3-0 5 7 8

Colorado's best wins

Colorado defeated the No. 7 LSU Tigers, 92-78, on November 6, in its signature win of the season. Frida Formann posted a team-leading 27 points with five rebounds and five assists in the matchup versus LSU.

Next best wins

76-65 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 30

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41/RPI) on November 12

75-74 on the road over Arizona (No. 74/RPI) on January 5

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on November 24

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 84/RPI) on November 23

Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 6-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Colorado has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Buffaloes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Based on the RPI, Colorado has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Colorado has been given the 29th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Buffaloes' upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Colorado has 15 games remaining this season, including six contests against Top 25 teams.

Colorado's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. California Golden Bears

Colorado Buffaloes vs. California Golden Bears Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

