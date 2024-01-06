2024 NCAA Bracketology: Colorado Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Colorado and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Colorado ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-1
|3-0
|5
|7
|8
Colorado's best wins
Colorado defeated the No. 7 LSU Tigers, 92-78, on November 6, in its signature win of the season. Frida Formann posted a team-leading 27 points with five rebounds and five assists in the matchup versus LSU.
Next best wins
- 76-65 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 30
- 86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41/RPI) on November 12
- 75-74 on the road over Arizona (No. 74/RPI) on January 5
- 96-53 over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on November 24
- 77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 84/RPI) on November 23
Colorado's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 6-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Based on the RPI, Colorado has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Buffaloes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, Colorado has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Colorado has been given the 29th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Buffaloes' upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Colorado has 15 games remaining this season, including six contests against Top 25 teams.
Colorado's next game
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. California Golden Bears
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
