Colorado vs. Arizona State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.
Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Colorado vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Colorado has compiled a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- Buffaloes games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.
- Arizona State has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
- Sun Devils games have hit the over six out of 14 times this year.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Colorado much lower (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (26th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Buffaloes have experienced the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +9000 at the start to +8000.
- The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
